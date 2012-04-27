Dear Technoid,

Is it true that the 3 1/2 inch 12ga guns have just as much range/knock down power as the 10ga guns? I am interested in shooting steel shot and am considering buying a new 10ga. The 10ga guns are all very heavy and if the 3 1/2″ 12ga has just as much power, it might suit me better. What’s your recommendation?

Thanks, Dave

Re: 10 GAUGE VS 3 1/2″ 12 GAUGE

Dear Dave,

I would get a 12 instead of a 10. “Power” and “range” pale in importance when compared to “accuracy”. A 3 1/2″ will carry enough shot to kill anything that you are entitled to. The big thing is that the 12 will also handle inexpensive target loads and this will allow you to practice, practice, practice on clays so that you can actually hit something when you go afield. Trust the Technoid, that is GOOD advice.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck Shotgun Report’s Technoid

Re: 10 GAUGE VS 3 1/2″ 12 GAUGE

I used to hunt geese with a beautiful Spanish 10 ga. SxS back in the days of lead shot. It was responsible for more spectacular kills than you would have thought possible given the physical limitations of our universe. But it wasn’t safe to shoot with steel, so I reluctantly let it go one day. Advances in ammunition technology today have made the 10 ga. obsolete for American waterfowling. Shot more dense than lead and ultra high velocities make today’s ammo the most deadly in our short waterfowling history. And Bruce is right…the fact that you can practice with these same guns using $22.97 / 100 promo loads means you’ll be more proficient with that gun when hunting season rolls around. I’m might even venture to say that the vast majority of turkey and waterfowl hunters don’t even need the long twelve….the “old” 3″ inch 12 ga. is really all that we need thanks to modern loads. I have no problem taking a pounding on my wallet or shoulder when it’s necessary, but this just isn’t one of those times.

