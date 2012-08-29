Sig/Rizzini Aurora TT-25

Dear Technoid,

Have you guys had any experience with any of the SIG Aurora”s ??? What about the Rizzinnis in general?? This looks like a slick, well made little O/U, think it will hold up in moderate sporting use??

Thanks for the input!!!!

J

Dear J,

First some definitions: Italy has a bunch of Rizzini makers. The SIG Aurora is made by the B. Rizzini company. That is different from the F.A.I.R. (Fabbrica de Armi Isidoro Rizzini) or the megabuck Filli Rizzini. There’s another Rizzini too, but it escapes me at the moment.

I did a gun review of it for the July 2000 issue of “The Clay Pigeon”. Vic Venters did a review of the Aurora line in the July/August 2000 “Shooting Sportsman” and Rick Hinton just did one in the August 2000 “Sporting Clays”. Between those three magazines, you’ll know all you need to. Of course, my article is the best because mine contains the most barnyard effluent (the true measure of any great gun writer).

I thought that the 32″ bbls on the TT25 were a bit too muzzle heavy and that 30″ would be just about perfect for a sporter. The 32″ bbls were light, but had too much weight right at the tip. Flush chokes instead of the extended Seminoles would help that, but the Seminoles are such nice chokes that I’d give up the two inches of bbl length.

SIG/Rizzini workmanship showed a lot more hand work than the Japanese Brownings or Berettas. I’ve never been much of a Beretta O/U fan because the stock design philosophy doesn’t suit me, but the Beretta 682s hold up well. The 686s I’ve had held up a little less well (forend cracks, ejectors, triggers). Citoris have always held up well. I felt that the SIG/Rizzini TT25 was beautifully designed and carefully assembled. I have no idea if it has any secret weaknesses, but B. Rizzini has been selling that design for a while. It isn’t new, it’s just new to SIG with a new stock configuration. It looks as though it would hold up to considerably more than “moderate” clay target usage, but you can’t tell that stuff until you do it. Everything is replaceable that needs to be, so if it wears it’s no big deal.

I did not find the gun to be particularly light recoiling, in spite of the 5″ forcing cones. That’s probably stock fit. The SIG’s stock fit is very close to the Browning 425/Ultra and not at all like the more dropping, larger pistol gripped Beretta sporters.

I think that the gun is definitely in the same league with the current Browning and Beretta sporters. The new Optima barreled 682 Gold E may have lighter barrels and make the Berettas more attractive to me. The 30″ Browning Ultra XS sporter I shot felt like a pig until you started to shoot it. Then it got really nice. It’s the first gun I have handled that felt worse in the shop than it did on the course. Mostly it’s the other way.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

The Technoid writing for Shotgun Report, LLC

(Often in error. Never in doubt.)

