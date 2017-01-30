Testing Gun Fit

Dear Technoid,

I shoot a Browning 425. When I mount the gun with my eyes open, my right eye aligns perfectly with the barrels. However, when I mount the gun with my eyes closed, when I open them my right eye is too far to the right. My shotgun came with a stock which has some cast-off. Should I have the stock straightened, or the amount of cast-off reduced?

Thank you,

Bob

Dear Bob,

Checking eye alignment over a barrel is all well and good, but the real test comes in the shooting. Do you shoot the gun well? Test it for point of impact on a pattern plate. Also try shooting some trap with it with the trap locked in straightaway position. That way you can read your breaks.

Since you feel you may have too much cast off, there is an easy way to test. Just get a roll of tape and build up the inside of the stock where your cheek touches it (not the top of the comb, build up the side) so as to alter the effective cast. That will bring your eye to the left. Shoot it that way a bit and see what that does to point of impact. You can always take the tape off if it doesn’t work or add and subtract tape to get it just right.

If you do end up needing some tape (reduced cast off), when you get it taped up just right, mark on the tape on the side where your cheek touches the gun and take it to your stock bender. He can bend to match.

The taping technique works great for experimenting with less cast off or more stock height, but it obviously has no application for more cast off or lower stocks. Still, half an apple is tastier than none.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck
The Technoid at <www.ShotgunReport.com>
(Often in error, never in doubt.)

