Sometime back I read about firing several rounds, with a tight choke, at paper plates from 16 yards out to determine whether a shotgun fits you properly. I idea was not to rush your shots and not to aim your shots either, just smoothly pull up and fire. I’ve since lost that article but I’ve tried the exercise a couple times and the results have been quite consistent. The patterns are hitting 1 1/4″ high and 1″ left on average with very little variation.

Is there any conclusion that can be drawn from these results? What changes could I make to bring my point of impact to the center of the target?

If it makes a difference, I shoot a synthetic stocked Benelli Super Black Eagle.

The old Churchill rule of gunfitting was that if you shot a “measured” sixteen yards from your shooting eye to the paper, each 1/16″ you moved the stock in a certain direction would move the pattern in the same direction by 1″. Using this measurement (assuming a “measured” 16 yards from eye to paper) you gun needs to have the stock raised 5/64″ and cast off 1/16″ to bring it to dead zero.

In this case, the brand of gun does make a difference. It makes your life a lot easier. The Benellis have all stock sorts of shim packages (same as the Beretta 390), so you should tinker with the shims to get your stock right. It will show you how in your instruction manual. Remember, raise the stock slightly and (assuming you are a righty) move it away from your face. Remember, too , you won’t get the same rib sight picture when you move the stock. You will see more of the rib and may be looking a bit more down the right side of the rib. Handsome is as handsome does. You shouldn’t be staring at the rib when you shoot anyway.

