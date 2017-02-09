Yet More On Breakfree And The 390

Dear Technoid,

Could you quantify “slop,” and are you putting it only inside the gas piston?

Also, do you lube your 390’s? I have been shooting my 390 dry other than a small drop of Beretta oil on the “feet” of the bolt. (My gunsmith’s recommendation.) The gun is not showing any obvious signs of wear and I have had very few malfunctions. I shoot 100-150 factory loads (usually Remington STS Light Handicaps) about once a week.

Thanks for your time and help,

Pete

Dear Pete,

Maintaining a gas gun is a lot like the story of the fellow who jumped off the Empire State building. As he fell past each floor, the people at the windows could hear him say “So far, so good.”

If what you are doing to your gas gun keeps it running to your satisfaction, then don’t change nuthin. When it ceases to work as you would wish, then remember my advice and try some BreakFree CLP inside and outside of the piston, on the piston rod and a few drops into the bolt via the charging handle slot.The few drops inside the bolt seem to splatter around and take care of the trigger group, bolt and bolt carrier.

Don’t wipe the BreakFree CLP off, leave it wet. I use about six drops on the outside of the piston, six on the inside, three on the piston rod and four into the bolt. Well, I don’t really count them, but if I had to come up with numbers, those would work. I just hate cooking recipes that say “cook until done” or “add a pinch”.

The amount and type of lubrication that you use really depends on your cleaning regimen, the shells you use and the way in which you use your gun. If you are a sporting clays shooter and likely to find yourself shooting a bunch of quick pairs while a mile or so from the car, you are in a far different situation than a trap shooter shooting singles on a field near his parked car (and tool kit).

When you shoot your gun wet with BreakFree CLP , you will find that it cycles faster and smoother than when dry. If you are really bad about your cleaning (as I often am), you can always “add oil instead of changing it”. A few squirts of BreakFree CLP on the gas works of a 390 or 1100 is generally enough to get the filthiest gun up and working again for a while.

Relubing a dirty gun also has the advantage of loosening up all th burnt on carbon, thus making the cleaning job much easier. I have often taken a shamefully neglected gas gun and slopped it up with BreakFree CLP just before my final 25 shots. When I cleaned it afterwards, everything is nicely loosened up and most of the cleaning of the gas parts can be done with a Kleenex.

Sometimes when I travel, I end up using range or rental guns. These are usually gas guns and if so, are never as clean as they should be. A few squirts of BreakFree CLP on the rental gun gives me a much better chance of having one work.

I really don’t mean to keep pushing BreakFree CLP as I have no special connection with them. It is just that their unique combination of lubricants and solvents does the job better than anything else I have tried to date. When something better comes along, I’ll push that.

By the way, it is not at all unusual for the 390s to show virtually no wear after quite a number of rounds. It is a remarkably well designed gun and the Italians make intelligent use of different metals and metal coatings. I have a Beretta 303 with 50,000 rounds through it and it shows virtually no wear on moving parts. At 50K, many name brand O/Us are heading for their first rebuild.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

The Technoid at <www.ShotgunReport.com>

(Often in error, never in doubt.)