Same Citori

A question on Browning sporting clay shotguns. Browning made a GTI for a number of years then discontinued manufacturing this model. They now make a 725 sporting clay. What is the difference between the 725 and the GTI ? Why did they discontinue making the GTI ? I have an opportunity to purchase a GTI but do not know much about this gun.

Thanks for your help.

Terry

Dear Terry,

All 12 gauge Browning Citoris are basically the same. The only difference from one model to another is the wood configuration, barrel length, ribs and receiver decoration. There are some other running production changes in barrel thickness and monobloc construction too. Older guns like the original red letter GTIs had the short Browning Invector chokes.

I have no idea why Browning discontinued the GTI, but it probably had something to do with the trend in ladies’ hem lines. It is all really just fashion and the desire to have a new product to market. Personally, I always thought that the red letter GTI was one of the best feeling guns that they made, but I also like the 325, 425 and some of the later Ultras. It just depends on what you like. Under the skin, they are all the same strong, durable Citori.

If you like the feel of the GTI and have a chance to buy one in good condition for a fair price, I wouldn’t hesitate.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

The Technoid at <www.ShotgunReport.com>

(Often in error, never in doubt.)