High Shooting Trap Gun

Dear Mr. Technoid

I purchased a new bt-100 about 10 months ago. My scores went from 18ish to 22ish a number I am happy about. However I patterned the gun about 3 months ago and with 3 shots on each sheet there are no more than 10 pellet holes below the horizontal line drawn through the bullseye I shot from about 15-16 yds using a full choke.

Should I be compensating for the high gun or is there something that should be done to the gun oooorrrr should I leave well enough alone and just practice.

Thank You for your time.

Kevin

Dear Kevin,

Well, I just dunno. It all depends. Do your patterning at the distance at which you will be shooting the bird. If you are a 16 yard shooter of average speed, that will be around 32 to 34 yards. That will give you a real idea of how your gun is patterning in practical terms.

Let’s say it runs half a pattern high. Is that too high? It depends on what you want. Trap birds are always rising at the distance at which they are shot. A high shooting gun is an advantage. I set my gun up to be flat shooting because I use the same gun at sporting clays and skeet as well as trap. The advantage is that I get to use one gun for all the games. The disadvantage is that I have to cover a rising trap target and thus don’t see it as clearly as someone who has set his gun to shoot high and can hold slightly under the bird. It is all a compromise. With a single barrel gun, there shouldn’t be much of a compromise because you can’t shoot anything except trap with that gun. It might as well be set up optimally for trap and that means shooting a bit high.

So, a little high is good. How high is high enough is up to you and the way you shoot. Naturally, you don’t want it TOO high, but after a while you will be able to judge your breaks and tell where you pattern is hitting the bird. If you can’t see this, then ask a friend to stand behind you and watch the breaks. After a while he will be able to see if you are hitting them on the bottom, top or middle of the target. If your gun has screw chokes, use the tightest choke when doing this testing. It will show how the bird is breaking more clearly than an open one.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

The Technoid at <www.ShotgunReport.com>

(Often in error, never in doubt.)

