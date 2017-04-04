Cross Dominant Fixes, Yet Again

Gentleman,

I was at the gun club here recently and saw several shooters walking around with a round patch of plastic stuck to the lens of their shooting glasses. I finally asked one that I knew what that thing was stuck on the lens. He said that he was left eye dominant and shot right handed and used this to help solve this problem.

I am also cross dominant and am wondering how much of an effect this can have. It appears to be a common problem and what are my choices in correcting it. I mainly seem to miss shots going from left to right that I pick up with my dominant eye first. I need an excuse and maybe this is it.

Thanks,

Jimmy

Dear Jimmy,

There are a whole bunch of different ways of dealing with cross dominance. Different methods seem to have different rates of success with different people. The first thing to do is to make absolutely, positively sure that you really are cross dominant. Unfortunately, it really isn’t an “either or” situation and cross dominance can come and go with fatigue, age or infirmity. More women are cross dominant than men.

If you are really and truly cross dominant, the best long term solution is to switch sides and shoot from the dominant side. Yes, it is drastic and probably not the way to go for a seasoned shooter, but in the long run it is always the best approach. It will allow you to shoot with two eyes open, thus giving binocular vision, enhanced peripheral vision and proper depth perception.

In games like trap and skeet, with their known distances and trajectories, a one eyed shooter can do quite well. In sporting clays or in hunting, looking out of just one eye can cause problems in estimating the range of the target and its flight pattern.

If you don’t want to switch sides (and most shooters don’t), you are going to have to do something to block the strong “off” eye or encourage the weaker “on” eye. Here are some of the methods employed.

1) Simply start with one eye closed and leave it closed.

2) Blink down the strong off eye as the gun is raised to your cheek (sporting and hunting).

3) Use a darker glasses tint in the lens of the off eye.

4) Use an opaque cellophane dot on the glasses lens of the off eye positioned so that it blocks the off eye from seeing the front bead.

5) use a small “blinder” strip alongside the front bead so as to block the off eye from seeing it. Trap shops sell these.

6) Try one of the new “Hi-Viz” type “glow tube” sights that stick on the rib with a magnet. They are in all the magazines. The light tube glows very brightly when viewed by the weak “on” eye, but not at all when viewed from the side by the stronger “off” eye. You just put the glowing sight on the bird and yank hard.

There may be variations to the above that I have missed, but I think that I have covered the basics. If you decide not to switch sides, try all the other methods and see what works best for you at your particular game.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

The Technoid at <www.ShotgunReport.com>

(Often in error, never in doubt.)

Advertisements