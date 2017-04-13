Proper Gun Fit

Posted on April 13, 2017

One Response to Proper Gun Fit

  1. Bill says:
    April 13, 2017 at 9:30 am

    This is the second USAMU shooter who recommends that for a gun that kicks you in the face you should ADD pitch. This is the exact opposite of past recommendations by The Technoid and my own experience with 4 different guns, and three different shooters. In all of those cases, REDUCING pitch by adding a spacer to the Toe of the gun cured the face slap. If you look back at past recommendations made by The Technoid he too supports less pitch to reduce face slap.

