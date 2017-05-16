Olympic Skeet – Maintained Lead Or Not

Hello, my son (15) is now trained by Jan Hendrik Heinrich and also with Tino Wenzel. Last year 3. in German Mastership.

I understood from an english skeet trainer that maintained lead is the method, at least for line (as #3,4,5), less time chewn up in doubles.

Now, I see that olympic skeet – as far as i see – in Germany maintainded lead is *not* in the technical scheme.

I wonder wether internationally anyone uses maintained lead in issf skeet. The method my must use is to adjust the turning speed of the body (high enough), that no more lead is seen, trigger pull at bird contact, than (in doubles) energic chance of turn direction. Then again. when the bead (where the focus of the eyes is) passes the bird (that “automatically” comes into the picture) trigger is pulled without any picture of lead.

As explaination I got “less risk of failure then maintained lead”. Is this a national style of shooting skeet or “state of the art” in ISSF skeet?

Greets

Hartmut

Dear Hartmut,

Most shooters shoot International Skeet with a sustained lead on single targets and on the first target of a double. By that I mean that the shooter comes up in front of the bird, not coming from behind it and swinging through it. On the second bird of doubles, the gun will start behind the bird and the shooter must swing through it.

Vincent Hancock is the best IntSk shooter in the USA and has won Olympic gold medals. If you watch this video

you will see in several very short clips that he comes up in front of the target. It is hard to see and you have to look carefully, but you can see that’s how he does it.

All the best,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid

