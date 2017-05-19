Quick And Dirty Gun Fit

Dear Technoid,

What would the main cause of shooting low be? If I lengthened the LOP would that make my gun shoot lower or higher ? Since buying a new superlight Citori most of my shots seem to be hitting low. I have a shorter LOP on this gun than my Red Label which had a pad otherwise stock dimensions are almost identical.

Thanks

Bob

Dear Bob,

Generally, if a stock comb slopes down as it goes rearward, the longer the stock, the lower your face will be placed in relation to the rib and thus the lower the gun will shoot. At least that’s the theory.

In fact, there are a ton of other reasons why one gun will shoot to a different point of impact than another. It can be stock design, rib design or even the way that the barrels are set up. A low stock can even make you shoot too high if it causes you to raise your head.

Don’t make the assumption that just because two stocks from two different makers measure the same that the guns will shoot the same. Surprisingly, it is almost never the case. I have found that it is very difficult to transfer exact measurements from one O/U to another and impossible to transfer the same measurements from an O/U to a SxS or gas gun. There is more to where the gun shoots than just the stock.

Here’s what I would do if you want to adjust where your new gun is shooting. First, set the stock to the length that you want. Then start layering duct tape on to the top of the comb (not over the sides unless you want to change the cast) until you get the point of impact that you want. Experiment by adding and subtracting the tape. Shoot it with the tape on it for quite a while until you are sure that it is perfect. Then put an “X” on the tape where your cheek bone touches and take it to a stock bender. He will bend the stock up so that it will fit perfectly. After bending it up, you may choose to reset the pitch or you may not.

If you choose not to bend the stock, you could “slab” it by cutting off the comb, adding a block and sanding it down to what you want. Or you could install an adjustable comb. Each method works well in certain applications, poorly in others.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

The Technoid at <www.ShotgunReport.com>

(Often in error, never in doubt.)

Advertisements