5 Stand Vs FITASC

O’ Great and Wondrous Wizard of Odds;

Where can I find some basic information on how to layout a 5 Stand field on an existing Trap field? Are there any rules? We have plenty of area for fallout. I need to know more about shooting cages; how big, how far apart, any requirement for construction. We would like to make them portable so that we can still use the Trap field when necessary.

Jack M. Wolfe

Dear Jack,

Contact the NSCA. They can tell you everything about 5-Stand that you need to know.

We have found that a small site FITASC format is far more popular than 5-Stand. This FITASC is also called Compak Sporting or Pro Sport. The machine arrangement is basically the same (4-8 machines throwing every which way), but the shooting is different. 5-Stand is a “jam ’em through” high volume trap-style deal where 5 shooters shoot at once like trap. It is ideal as a side event at a large shoot and is designed to push the shooter through quickly (and thus make more money for the commercial range owner).

The FITASC format (shot on exactly the same field) is far better in a social club atmosphere where a more leisurely enjoyment takes precedence over volume. It is shot in the skeet format, where all shooters line up on one station and shoot “follow the leader” skeet style.

The FITASC format has some advantages and some disadvantages. On the plus side, the FITASC format does NOT require cages because the squad lines up behind the person who is shooting, like skeet. In FITASC, the station is normally only marked by a hula hoop. Rather than five stations in a row used in 5-Stand, the FITASC parcour utilizes three stations (marked by a hula hoop), but they can be placed anywhere on the field. They can vary side to side like the 5-Stand, but also front to back.

The FITASC sequence usually has four singles on the station and when everyone has shot their four singles, they then shoot two pairs- often two report pairs or one report and one true. The squad of six also rotates through so that each person goes first once.

The 5-Stand has the advantage of going faster. The normal format of one single and two pairs at each station minimize the time. FITASC is much slower paced. In return, the shooters get to chat while someone shoots, something difficult in 5-Stand.

The bottom line is that the FITASC layout is far more free form and works best when you are dealing with shooters you know and have some extra time. The 5-Stand caged approach works best when you want to jam them through and don’t really know the skill level of the shooters.

If you set up for 5-Stand, you can also just move the cages to the side and toss out the hula hoops for FITASC. That’s what we did at our club, but the members so much prefer the freedom of the FITASC layout that we only use the 5-Stand cages when we have a big shoot with time constraints. We welded small wheels on the two rear legs of our 5-Stand cages so that they can conveniently be wheeled off the trap field and stored in the back. In stead of our “popsical stand” cages, many of the portable 5-Stand layouts use a “V” shaped two sided cage that just folds flat. Up to you.

One additional point: Due to the cages used in 5-Stand, it is practical to use a shot in which the trap is behind the shooters and throws a “going away” target. Do NOT use this shot when you use the uncaged FITASC approach as a shooter may turn around to face the machine to take the bird early and endanger the gallery. In FITASC, keep all the machines in front of the shooter.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid

(Often in error, never in doubt.)

