Ancient Oak Gun Club in Lakewood Ranch, FL announced in an email sent June 16, 2017 that they were closing. Here is part of the email:

We are writing to inform you that The Ancient Oak Gun Club will permanently close for business on June 30th, 2017. The property will revert to agricultural uses until future development plans are finalized.

Their website has the full notice. www.ancientoakgunclub.com

