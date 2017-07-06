Gas Gun Cast Off

Dear Technoid,

Found a good way to add a little cast off on my 11-87. It might be an improvement on the Technoid’s, I don’t know.

I bought a few of the stock Remington metal shims that fit between the receiver and the stock for about $2.00 each. I ground an angle into one with my bench grinder, grinding the side that mates with the receiver, and installed it. I judge the angle by the wood’s routed space that’s left when the stock is bolted to the receiver (I don’t know how to explain this). I got just enough cast, and the stock hasn’t loosened like my attempts to space it with what’s within reach in my garage.

Thanks for your site. Been shooting for almost a year now!

Trey

Dear Trey,

Leave it to SR’s readers to come up with something new. Grinding that metal washer to a bevel is as good a way as any of duplicating Beretta’s shim adjustment system on your Remington as long as you keep adequate wood clearance between the head of the stock and the rear of the receiver. For 20 years I just cut off a bit of plastic shotgun hull and used that for the shim, placing it in between the washer and the rear of the receiver. Since I was adding length, I didn’t have to worry about reinletting the stock. It always worked for me, never moved or came loose, and I found it a bit easier to work with than grinding metal.

One thing to watch for when you move the stock of any gas operated auto- don’t bend that stock too much. In the “old days” people used to move their Remington stocks by just bending the mainspring tube in the stock. Not only did this tend to “come back” if you didn’t hold it in place with shims, but it could also cause problems. If the mainspring tube is bent too much, the link will bind when it is pushed into the tube on full recoil. This will cause high link breakage, gun jamming or mainspring tube damage. You can shim that Remingtons stock around a little bit, but not too much. If you have to move it around a bunch, then get ready to enlarge the mainspring tube hole and relocate the seating washer in the rear. You will also probably have to reinlet the head of the stock.

One of the many advantages of shooting a gas gun is that subtle adjustments in stock height and cast can be made right on the field. Moving the stock on an O/U is a major project and once moved, even harder to put back.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid

(Often in error, never in doubt.)

