U.S. Skeet Mixed Team Wins Silver to Close World Championship | USA Shooting

Posted on September 22, 2017 by

Source: U.S. Skeet Mixed Team Wins Silver to Close World Championship | USA Shooting

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Press Releases, Reblog, Shotgun related, Stuff. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s