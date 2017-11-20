Magic Dots And Uni-Dots

Dear Bruce:

I just read your comments regarding cross dominance. My problem is occasional cross dominance. I use a 2MM Uni-Dot on my trap guns and that seems to solve my cross dominance in the day time.

However, at night the sight is not as visible and I start getting double vision. Sometimes blinking down works, but occasionally I will have to resort to the Magic Dot.

You stated that the dot should cover the front sight but not the target. My Magic Dot is 3/4 ” dia. and covers half the barrel and the target. What size dot do you recommend and should it cover just the front sight?

Also, I shoot a TM-1 and mount the gun with a small gap between the beads. Mounted in this position I am looking out of the top of my prescription Decot shooting glasses. From what I have read it would be desirable to have a more head erect position enabling me to look out of the center of the glasses. How can that be achieved? Am I mounting my gun wrong or does this require that one last gadget that I haven’t found yet that will lead to trapshooting ecstasy. The only thing that comes to mind is a higher rib. Is it a practical solution? Should it be adjustable? Would something else work better?

Boots on, Diet Coke in hand, waiting for your most revered comments.

Steve

Dear Steve,

A lot of cross dominant shooters have had good luck with the Uni-dot, or similar, glow tube sights. I’m glad that it is working for you.

For your night shooting, simply try a smaller dot on the lens. You want a dot that is just large enough to hide the front bead from the “off” (master) eye. Try different sizes. By the way, I like the palest gold tint for night.

As to tipping your head so far forward that you look through the top of your Decots, well I dunno about that one. In a perfect world, shooting should be done with the head completely erect so that they eyes are perfectly centered in the socket and looking straight ahead. Straight ahead vision is always better than peripheral vision.

In the real world, a true head’s up position is not usually “aggressive” enough and too upright a stance plays havoc with the back. Leaning into the gun a bit is far more comfortable. So, you want to balance a bit of leaning and head tilting with also being able to look fairly straight ahead. Much of how you can stand depends on the length of your neck. People with short necks have very different stances and stocks than people with long necks.

I have a long neck and tend to crawl my stocks. This causes my head to tip forward and I also tend to look through the tops of my glasses. There is an important difference between adjusting plano shooting glasses and those with a prescription. Prescription lenses have an ocular center. Shooting glasses may have the ocular center (where you see best) moved up nearer the top of the lens, but none have the center at the very top.

If you are looking through the top of your glasses (and thus possibly out of the optimal corrected area), consider getting frames with an adjustable bridge. This is what I have on my Decots and I have the bridge pushed all the way up so the glasses ride very high on my nose. This way I can tip my head forward a good bit, but still look through the center of the glasses. As I age and am forced into prescription lenses, at least they will be optically centered for my shooting style.

No one knows more about shooting glasses than Decot does. Their frames and lens styles have been copied by everyone. Get in touch with Decot and discuss your requirements on the phone. Make sure you tell them how you hold your head when you shoot. He can suggest how to adjust your frames or if a different frame with a taller bridge would help.

Boots off. Beer open.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid

(Often in error, never in doubt.)

