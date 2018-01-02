Better Pattern Plate Paint

Once again a reader has come up with a novel idea to help when plating our guns. I’ve never tried it, but you can be sure that I will. – BCB

Dear Technoid,

Enjoyed your comments on pattern plates………..By way of a helpful suggestion, plain old axle grease smeared on the steel plate seems to work better than any paint or paint combination I’ve found. Dimples nicely when hit by the shot and can be smoothed out easily with a large paint brush. Lasts longer than paint, doesn’t dry out, not affected by rain, etc. Try it, I think you’ll like it. Also, if for some reason you prefer a white background, lithium grease should work as well.

N

