Dear Technoid,

If I roll a few shells with non-toxic shot for my old 16 ga with 2 1/2″ chambers how do I get the game warden to believe me if he pulls out his trusty magnet to see if I’m shooting lead.

Joe

Dear Joe,

No problem at all with the non-toxic test.

1) if you reload those 16s with steel, the warden’s magnet will pick them up.

2) I don’t think that you can get the tungsten shot for reloading just yet, so we will cross that bridge when we come to it.

3) If you use bismuth, he’s gonna arrest you because the magnet won’t work and he’ll think that you are using lead.

On the way back from the duck blind to the pokey, offer to buy him lunch at Guido’s Taco and Tofu Palace. Heartburn is guaranteed. When he starts to turn red and belch, feed him a couple of your bismuth shells and tell him to chew well before swallowing. Those bismuth pellets will work just like the bismuth in Pepto Bismol. He will gratefully uncuff you and give you a lift back to the blind. Works every time. Trust the Technoid.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid

(Often in error, never in doubt.)

