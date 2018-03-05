Tight Beretta Silver Pigeon

Hello,

I am having trouble breaking open my new Beretta Silver Pigeon. Is there something I can do to make it easier? I’ve only put about 300 rounds in at this point. Thank you very much.

Carol

Carol,

The Beretta Silver Pigeons are great guns and at a very fair price. You are lucky to be shooting one. A stiff break-open on a new gun is a lot better than being too loose when new. They loosen up. They don’t tighten up. To ease opening, make sure to properly lubricate the hinge pins, sides of the monobloc and front of the receiver where it engages the rear of the forend. Don’t over lubricate. That doesn’t help. But do use a little light grease or heavy oil. Both are easy to apply with a Q-tip. Before you assemble the gun, wipe off all the bearing surfaces and reapply the lube. Do this each time you assemble the gun.

Then it is really just a question of shooting it. Beretta 680 series guns are very durable and that means that they don’t wear out (or wear in) quickly. That’s a good thing. It’s worth it to live with a little inconvenience and extra effort for a while.

That said, obviously if opening and closing the gun remains a major problem, take it to a gunsmith. He will carefully apply some abrasive in the right places. But unless you really know guns, it’s best not to do this yourself.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid

