Tight Beretta Silver Pigeon

Hello,
I am having trouble breaking open my new Beretta Silver Pigeon. Is there something I can do to make it easier? I’ve only put about 300 rounds in at this point. Thank you very much.
Carol
Carol,
The Beretta Silver Pigeons are great guns and at a very fair price. You are lucky to be shooting one. A stiff break-open on a new gun is a lot better than being too loose when new. They loosen up. They don’t tighten up. To ease opening, make sure to properly lubricate the hinge pins, sides of the monobloc and front of the receiver where it engages the rear of the forend. Don’t over lubricate. That doesn’t help. But do use a little light grease or heavy oil. Both are easy to apply with a Q-tip. Before you assemble the gun, wipe off all the bearing surfaces and reapply the lube. Do this each time you assemble the gun.
Then it is really just a question of shooting it. Beretta 680 series guns are very durable and that means that they don’t wear out (or wear in) quickly. That’s a good thing. It’s worth it to live with a little inconvenience and extra effort for a while.
That said, obviously if opening and closing the gun remains a major problem, take it to a gunsmith. He will carefully apply some abrasive in the right places. But unless you really know guns, it’s best not to do this yourself.
Best regards,
Bruce Buck
Shotgun Report’s Technoid
One is always cocking the rather strong ejector springs whenever closing a 68x Beretta and cocking the mainsprings on opening after fiiring. Be sure to grease up the cam slots the ejector lugs ride in to cock the ejector springs.
They never get to be really easy opening-closing like Browning B-25’s of a cettain age, say 5000 – 75,000 rounds.
I own a Beretta 687 and a couple 682’s. In my opinion they are the best guns made but, they take thousands of rounds to ‘break in’. I concur with Mr. Buck, lube does the trick. Pay particular attention to the hinge pins and importantly where the bearing surfaces on the mono block and forearm meet. Look at the sides of the mono block and you will see some shinny spots forming, these are area’s of wear so pay particular attention to these spots with the lube.
Enjoy your beautiful gun.