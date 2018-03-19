Stacking Beads

Bruce,

When I mount my gun I like to stack my beads in the figure 8, just had an adjustable comb put on my gun, the question is will I still be able to stack the beads as I raise the comb to get it to shoot higher or will I have to change my way of stacking the beads? thanks

Jim

Jim,

With an adjustable comb, as you raise the comb you will begin to see more and more space between the center and front beads. Has to be. Got to be. That figure “8” is going to stretch as the beads move further apart. The more you raise the comb, the further apart the beads will be and the higher the gun will shoot. You will have to accept a different bead spread picture if you want the gun to shoot higher. It is just something that you will get used to.

I suppose you could always install a higher center bead if you insist on maintaining the same figure 8 sight picture, but there is really no reason for it. Just get used to the new figure 8 sight picture and look for that when you pre-mount your gun. What won’t change is the most important lateral alignment. No matter how high your cheek piece, you will still want the center bead to be centered underneath the front bead with no left or right variance. This way at least you know that your head is centered on the stock and the gun won’t shoot to one side.

Bruce Buck

