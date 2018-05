The best guess on how it happened is that the wad from the previous round got stuck in the muzzle area of the top barrel, and was never noticed by anyone. Neither the shooter, trapper or squad-mates. It was the last shot of the station. When the shooter shot the first pair at the next station, at the second shot, the choke tube of the top barrel flew off to the right and the resulting muzzle damage in the picture was observed. Shooter was using factory Federal Top Gun loads.

