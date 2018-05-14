Less Recoil With Wood or Synthetic?

Q: will a wood stock lesson recoil, over a synthetic stock?, if all things are equal, ammo load, fit, same gun. I’m going to be helping my grandkids get started on clays.

I don’t really think so. In fact, the synthetic stock might lessen recoil a touch more a the synthetic stocks are mostly hollow and will flex more. That said, there won’t be much difference. The biggest factor in recoil is velocity and payload of the shell. Example: using an 8# here are some interesting recoil calculations:

1.125 oz @ 1200 fps = 20.3 ft/lb recoil

1.125 oz @ 1150 fps = 18.8 ft/lb recoil

1.125 oz @ 1100 fps – 17.4 ft/lb recoil

1 oz @ 1200 fps = 16.7 ft/lb recoil

1 oz @ 1150 fps = 15.5 ft/lb recoil

1 oz @ 1100 fps = 14.4 ft/lb recoil

Gun weight also matters:

8# gun 1.125 oz @ 1200 fps = 20.3 ft/lb recoil

7# gun 1.125 oz @ 1200 fps = 23.2 ft/lb recoil

You can do your own calculating here: http://www.omahamarian.org/trap/shotshellenergy.html

Then there is FELT recoil vs Calculated recoil. Felt recoil is not calculated, but is subjective. Gas operated semi-autos kick less than O/Us or pumps because they give more of a push than a poke, stretching out the recoil into a longer time. It’s the same amount of recoil, just delivered over a longer time period so it doesn’t hurt as much.

Bottom line: the softest recoiling gun will be a gas operated (not recoil operated like Benelli) auto that is heavy and is using the lightest payload and slowest speed possible. What the stock is made of really doesn’t matter, though a good recoil pad does help. And, of course, the stock has to fit pretty well so that it doesn’t bang the shooter in the face. Autos have shim adjustable stocks. O/Us don’t (except for the new Benelli O/U).

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid

Advertisements