Exterior Gun Wipe Down Product

Dear Bruce,

What should I use to wipe down the outside of my shotgun barrels at the end of the day or after cleaning? Gun oil, silicone cloth, RemOil? Is something like Slip 2000 or Breakfree CLP ok? I’ve had one gunsmith tell me to use nothing but mineral oil. I see many conflicting comments.

Thank you for your guidance.

Dear Greg,

My favorite exterior gun wipe-down product is Ballistol. https://ballistol.com/ I bought a synthetic chamois and cut out a 4″ x 4″ square. I keep it in a small jar with a top. I spray the chamois with Ballistol so that it is damp, but not dripping. It makes a great gun wipe for both metal and wood. Doesn’t hurt the wood as many oils do. If the damp chamois is kept in a jar with a top, it is ready for use any time. Doing this, I’ve never had rust on the exterior of any gun. Then again, I keep my guns in a safe with a Golden Rod inside to lower the humidity.

If you read up on it, Ballistol has quite a history. Invented for the German army in 1904, it is made of natural products which are safe to use. In addition to a gun lubricant, I read that it was also used as a disinfectant for minor wounds back then. I can’t recommend that use, but it is interesting.

That said, this is a personal choice. There are many other products out there that will do the job. Just make sure that you use one that is good for wiping down metal and also wood. Stuff that works on metal is easy. What works safely on wood is harder to find.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid

