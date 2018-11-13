Porting

Posted on November 13, 2018 by

Technoid:

What’s the deal re: ported and non-ported chokes?

Thanks

George Walker

George,

I’ve covered this here:
https://shotgunreport.com/2012/10/16/porting-improves-patterns/

My personal experience is that porting on shotguns does nothing meaningful for anyone except the guy who is getting paid to drill holes in a perfectly good barrel.

There are three other things I also should have mentioned about ported barrels:

1) They can be obnoxiously noisy. Browning porting is particularly bad in this area. Some other porting is OK.
2) Ports can affect the resale value of your gun. Many people just hate them and won’t own a ported gun. Others don’t care.
3) Some owners of ported guns have complained to me about the extra barrel cleaning that porting makes necessary.

Best regards,
Bruce

