Wood To Wood

Posted on February 5, 2019 by

Wood To Wood

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Reblog, Shotgun related, Stuff. Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to Wood To Wood

  1. G. Barraclough says:
    February 5, 2019 at 8:22 am

    Excelent advice. And, I propose an additional phrase to trigger (sorry) the memory just before calling for the bird. Wood to wood to wood. Meaning; remember to keep your head firmly down on the stock, as Barry admonishes, and to keep the gun pulled firmly into your shoulder, lest you pull the gun off your face when pivoting.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.