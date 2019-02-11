Federal Paper Shells

Hey Bruce

I have been trying to find some Federal 12gague paper hull shells for target (Trap/skeet) shooting. Do they still make them and if so do you know who I can contact to purchase them?

Thanks
Tony

Tony,

Sure, Federal still makes the paper-hulled shotgun shells. Take a look at: https://www.federalpremium.com/products/shotshell/gold-medal-grand/gold-medal-grand-paper

As to where to buy them, this page from Federal’s site should help: https://www.federalpremium.com/where-to-buy

Federal makes great shells and I do think that the paper cases reduce felt recoil very slightly. And they smell good too!

Bruce Buck
Shotgun Report’s Technoid

