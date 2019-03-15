Source: Winning Ways Continue For Carroll/Haldeman as Mixed Team Trap Champs of Spring Selection Match | USA Shooting
Advertisements
Source: Winning Ways Continue For Carroll/Haldeman as Mixed Team Trap Champs of Spring Selection Match | USA Shooting
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
I find it is nearly impossible to find the article and actually open it to read!!!!!!!
Love that smell of Cordite in the morning…..or is that Hoppe’s #9? Member of NRA, IISRA, ATA and NSSA so I’d rather be shooting!
Thanks & Best to you
Parker
>
LikeLike