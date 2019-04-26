Stock Bending

Dear Bruce,

Once again I find myself needing your help. I’ve purchased a 470 SXS. The stock needs to have 5/16 more cast off and about 3/16 more height. (Determined by the 16 yard Churchill method).

I had thought Rich Cole could do the work but they don’t work on the 470s. They suggested Wenig, who said that the stock once bent probably would not stay bent. He did say he could make me a new stock, and if that is the “best” solution I’m willing to go that route.

You see I’ve been spoiled, both my over-unders fit me well. And I’ve adjusted my 391 so it also fits me perfectly. Now I’m just not willing to shoot a gun that doesn’t fit.

I’ve found several gunsmiths who advertise stock work but I don’t know anyone who has had them do any work.

So, do you have any suggestions for a stock man to either try bending or to re-inlet the stock. I love the gun and am prepared to spend the money to make if fit. As always,

Grateful for the guidance!

Phillip

Dear Phillip,

Nationally, Dale Tate at <http://www.daletategunmaker.com/index.html> has a good reputation and offers full gunfitting and bending services from an established gunsmith out of Purdey. As a fitter, Dale may be able to shed some light on the Churchill 1″ @ 16 yards = 1/16″ at comb measurements. There is quite a bit of difference in the measurement at face and at heel/toe so you want to make sure things are measured right. You may be able to confirm your numbers with Dale. Usually the measurements from your O/Us won’t translate to the SxS. My SxS usually take more height and definitely more length than my O/Us, but I shoot only double trigger SxS so that accounts for the length difference. I haven’t had Dale do any work for me personally, but he is well thought of.

In any case, please say that I recommended you. A little credit in gunmaker’s heaven never hurts. Dale is good a moving stocks. Obviously, reinletting will not spring back. Bending might, but I’ve personally had very good luck with bent stocks over the years. So much depends on the walnut being used. Then again, I store my guns muzzle down in the safe to take all pressure off the wood. Obviously, there are many, many more gunsmiths competent to bend and reinlet stocks. These are simply two that I know of.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

The Technoid writing for Shotgun Report, LLC

(Often in error. Never in doubt.)

<http://www.ShotgunReport.com>

