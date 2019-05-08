Most Wise One,

Are you aware of a good source for Beretta parts other than the factory? The connecting rod on my 390 broke after only about 3000 rounds. Also, is this a weak link, so to speak, in the 390? If you were going to lay in a supply of likely to be needed parts for the 390, what would your list include?

Thanks as always for your sage advice.

N

Dear N,

By far the best source of Beretta 390 parts is Rich Cole. Tell him Shotgun Report sent you. His site is <www.colegun.com>, or telephone at 207-833-5027. He usually has what you need. He is MUCH more reliable than Beretta factory parts in Accokeek.

I think that Beretta had a bad run of links one time. Generally they last a lot longer than 3K. In 45K with my 303, 35K with my B-80 and 5K with my 390, I have broken exactly one. All three guns use the same link. The only other parts that I have ever broken on my three guns are the hammer struts. I have broken three of them. The trigger groups on the guns are all identical inside too. So, get Rich to send you a link and a pair of hammer struts (left and right). I also replaced one firing pin return spring once. Rich may have other suggestions for additional parts, but those are mine based on my experience.

I also replace my main spring every 10K. It never breaks, but the new one is usually about 3″ to 4″ longer than the old one I take out so you know that there is a limited life The main spring is the only thing that keeps the gun from beating itself to death on recoil, so it pays to keep a fresh one in there on any semi-auto. On the 390, remember that you have to put some heat on the brass plug at the end of the spring tube before you can loosen it due to the Loc-Tite they use.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid

(Often in error, never in doubt.)

Advertisements