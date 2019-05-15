Silver Hawk For Quail

Dear Bruce:

Have you shot one? Do you know anyone who has that can comment? I’m interested in a 12ga version. Seems like a real nice quail gun.

Regards,

Richard

Dear Richard,

Like most of the mass production Italian SxS, I found the Silver Hawk to be a bit ponderous for close shooting. It is certainly sturdy and appears to be durable, but there is no way you are going to confuse it’s handling with an English game gun, even one of modest provenance. Then again, it is certainly stronger than the light English gun and you don’t have to mess around with 2-1/2″ shells. The Silver Hawk looks as though it can handle bazooka shells.

The Silver Hawk that I handled also had a single trigger. I personally very much prefer my SxS guns with double triggers, though not everyone agrees with my preference.

Naturally, aesthetics are in the eye of the aesthete, but I find the lower line of the Beretta Silver Hawk’s stock to be- well, curious. Unlike the straight line of the classic English stock or the continental “fish belly” sometimes seen, the Silver Hawk has a concave line on the underside of the stock. It takes a little getting used to, but perhaps some will find it attractive.

I would feel very comfortable using the Silver Hawk for pheasant with 1-1/4 oz #5s, but I would prefer something a bit lighter and more facile for quail, grouse and woodcock. It just seems like too much gun for Gentleman Bob.

The Silver Hawks run something around $3,000. For that price there are a LOT of alternatives in SxS guns, especially when you get into the used area. Some of the Spanish SxS guns can be bargains when used, but you have to know what you are doing or at least have someone on the payroll who does.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid

(Often in error, never in doubt.)

Advertisements