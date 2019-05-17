Choke Tube Primer

Dear Readers,

Some years ago I was at a “product testing” goose hunt. While

that sounds like the typical outdoor writer’s boondoggle, these things

really are a good way to take a quick look at the latest products. The

hunts lead to phone calls and personal contacts where the real

information comes.

The Charles Daly line of guns we were shooting on this goose hunt were

fitted with Trulock Chokes. Some time after the hunt, George Trulock

called up and asked how I liked his chokes. Well, that’s a tough

question. When I had pointed my gun right, the geese fell down. When I

had screwed up, they didn’t. Half a dozen dead geese over a few days

are hardly a litmus test of a choke. I confessed this to George and we

started talking about choke development and choke testing in general.

I learned a great deal from him about what we know about how chokes

work and what we don’t. One thing for sure is that choke design is not

cut and dried. People have been fussing with different choking methods

for 125 years and still can’t explain exactly how and why things work

the way they do. George sent me some chokes to play with, particularly

some tight ones, and I’m testing them between snow storms.

In the meantime, I thought it would be interesting to post the choke

information below from George and Jerrod Trulock. It’s a basic primer

in shotgun chokes and patterning, but it also contains a few pretty

advanced bits too. Reread the comments in bold type. They are

absolutely, positively true.

You might also visit the Trulock Choke site and take a look at his products.

The chokes he sent me (black anodized, extended, knurled) for use in

my Berettas were a perfect fit, not always the case with aftermarket

chokes. They were also very well machined with a uniform finish on the

interior. Trust me, that’s not the case with every brand of

aftermarket choke out there. I’ve seen a couple of brands of

aftermarket chokes with interior finishes varying from rough to smooth.

Trulock’s knurled extended part was clearly marked with the choke

designation name (Imp Cyl, Skeet 2, etc). I could read the markings

without my glasses. Nothing is more irritating than teeny weeny

invisible choke markings that require a microscope to decipher.

Equally importantly the body of the Trulock choke was marked with the

actual I.D. of the choke in thousandths of an inch. Trulock choke

designations come every .005″ on the five thou – .700″, .705″, .710″,

etc. If you take the time to measure your gun’s barrel bore ID (my

Beretta 303 and 391 autos are all right about at .722″) a bit of quick

subtraction gives you the exact amount of constriction. Example: .722″

bore ID minus the marked choke ID of .710″ equals a constriction of

.012″. As a Technoidal type, I like to know this. Of course, as George

points out below, this only tells you just so much. You must pattern

to really know what you have with your particular shell. His comments

that different shells pattern differently is really true. You won’t

believe how much difference there can be until you see for yourself.

Chokes are an important part of patterns, but they aren’t the only

part. You’ll never get a reliably good pattern with a lousy choke, but

you sure can get lousy patterns with lousy shells no matter which

choke you use.

Read the stuff below. I’ll bet you find something in there you didn’t

know. I sure did.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

The Technoid writing for Shotgun Report, LLC

(Often in error. Never in doubt.)

<http://www.ShotgunReport.com>

From George Trulock, Trulock Chokes.

Basic Choke Information

What Is A Shotgun Choke?

A choke is simply a tapered constriction of the gun barrelâs bore at

the muzzle end. The exit end of the choke is smaller by some dimension

than the actual bore of the barrel. This difference is the amount of

constriction. For example if the bore of the barrel is .730 and the

exit dia of the choke is .710 you have a constriction of .020. The

amount of constriction for a given degree of choke will also vary

between manufacturers but as a general rule for standard chokes the

total range will be between .000 and .045 thousandths of an inch. In

the case of special purpose turkey chokes it can be as much as .100

or 1/10th of an inch. The length of the choke can vary as well. Most,

but not all chokes will have an overall length of between 1.5 and 4

inches.

They can be grouped in 3 general types:

1- Fixed chokes- They are made as an integral part of the barrel

and cannot be readily changed except by a gunsmith and any alteration

is considered permanent.

2- Interchangeable chokes- These can be of the Îscrew onä style

which is externally attached or the ãscrew inä which is recessed into

the barrel. To change the degree of constriction you simply remove and

replace with a choke of a different diameter.

3- Adjustable chokes- This style of choke is adjustable throughout

the entire range by turning a sleeve, which collapses or allows a

collet to expand thus changing the exit diameter. A popular choke of

this type is the Polychoke.

The internal design of chokes can also be broken down into three main

groups:

1- Conical Parallel- They have a cone that blends into a parallel

section which helps to stabilize the shot charge as it leaves the

choke.

2- Straight Conical- This has a cone only. Where the cone stops is

the point where the shot exits the choke.

3- Wad Retarding-They do not have the constriction in the same

manner as either of the above designs but instead use bumps or

projections to alter the shot pattern.

The most common design in use is the conical parallel. All Trulock

Chokes are of this design.

Shotgun Patterns

Patterns are normally expressed as a percentage such as 50%, 60%, 70%

ect. This is the commonly accepted method comparing pattern density.

In a 50% pattern¸ of all the pellets contained in the shell will

strike inside of a circle of 30 inches in diameter. To find the

percentage of any given load divide the number of hits inside the

circle by the total number of pellets contained in the shell. You can

obtain the approximate number of pellets any given load will have from

a shotgun shell reloading book or you can open a couple of shells and

actually count the pellets. All pattern testing is done at a distance

of 40 yards with the exception of cylinder and skeet 1 chokes in all

gauges and all chokes for the .410 bore which are normally measured at

25 yards.

The purpose for this is to allow you to select a choke that will throw

a pattern that is as large as possible without having the pellets so

far apart that the target can escape multiple hits. For shooting both

game and clay targets you want a pattern that is perfectly even in

pellet distribution over the 30-inch circle. Having said that, and

after looking at thousands of patterns over a span of 25 years I could

count on my fingers the number that I would call perfect and if these

were measured close enough they would not have qualified. In this

instance very close is good enough. Two exceptions to the preceding

would be buckshot and turkey patterns. With both of these you are

looking for a tight center cluster of pellets.

One thing to remember. The only thing that is consistent about

shotguns is that very few things are consistent. Identical guns with

the same degree of choke and using the same shell may not pattern the

same. The same load between various brands of shells can pattern

differently. Patterns will change when changing from hard to soft

shot. Patterns can change when anything in the shell changes such as

different wads, powders or primers. What I am trying to get across is

that when you change anything such as brands, shot size, or components

you will need to check the pattern as it could have changed, sometimes

by an extreme amount.

Once you find a choke/shell combination that gives you the pattern you

want it should remain reasonably consistent as long as nothing is

changed. I am satisfied as long as the percentage stays within a 5%

plus or minus deviation.

The chart at right shows the relationship between the degree of choke,

the percentage and constriction based on lead shot. Keep in mind that

the percentages are a guide only. What you actually want is a pattern

that is dense enough to insure multiple hits on your target at the

distance you normally shoot.

Keep in mind that this chart should be used as a starting point only.

Select the choke and pattern it. Change chokes or loads as needed to

get the pattern you want. If you do not pattern your gun please feel

free to accept this chart as being infallible.

How To Pattern

I like to use paper that measures 4 feet square. Paper this size may

be hard to find locally.

If it is not available try taping several sheets of butcher paper

together. The reason for the large paper is that if your gun does not

shoot to the point of aim part of your pattern could be off of the

target with a small paper and you could confuse this with a bad

pattern. If it helps you, mark the target center for use as an aiming

point. I prefer to use a rest when shooting. If you do make sure the

gun is not touching any hard object. The reason for using a rest is

that it helps remove some of the variables. From the correct distance

shoot at the center of the target. I would do this a minimum of 5

times on different targets with each shell or choke that is being

tested. You will need to draw a 30-inch circle around the most dense

portion of the pattern on each target. Count the pellets inside of the

circle. Divide this number by the total number of shot contained in

the shell and you will have your percentage. Average your percentage

by the total number of shots fired with the particular shell or choke

to obtain your overall average. Sounds like a royal pain doesn’t it?

It is, but there are no short cuts if you really want to know what

your shotgun is doing.

After you have finished look carefully at each pattern for holes that

are big enough to let your intended target slip through. You want a

dense enough pattern to ensure multiple hits.

Steel Shot/Waterfowl Chokes

Much has changed over the years with steel loadings. The quality and

consistency of the shells has been greatly improved. However the fact

that steel shot is exerts much more stress on choke tubes has not. The

problem is that steel shot is much harder than lead. It will transmit

much more energy to the choke when it strikes the conical portion and

if the tube is not of sufficient strength it will cause it to deform.

This is known as choke creep.

Over a period of time choke creep can lock a choke in the barrel so

that it is next to impossible to remove. All Trulock Chokes are rated

for use with steel shot from cylinder bore through improved modified

with the exception of the Tru-Choke S.D. which are not recommended for

any shot other than lead. In addition our Super Waterfowl Choke was

designed especially for steel and all other environmentally friendly

shot.

It is strongly suggested that you use our Extended Precision Hunter

style choke for steel shot as they normally give a superior pattern

over the flush style chokes.

Close Range öapproximately out to 30 yards – Skt 1= pattern

percentage of about 55% Medium range- approximately out to 35

yards-Skt 2 [light mod] =pattern percentage of 65%

Long Range-35yards and further- Improved Modified =pattern percentage

of 75%

Extreme Range= Super Waterfowl series

These suggestions should be used as a starting point and should not be

taken as a substitute for patterning your shotgun.

Alternative Alloy Shot These are recommendations for Trulock Chokes

only

Tungsten Iron- Treat this shot the same as steel

Tungsten Polymer- Treat this shot the same as lead

