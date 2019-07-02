Downhill Targets

Posted on July 2, 2019 by

Source: Downhill Targets

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Shotgun related. Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to Downhill Targets

  1. Steve Handerer says:
    July 2, 2019 at 9:16 am

    I shoot a lot of these low targets and have had problems now solved by adopting a side on stance leaning forward (not too much) with the rear heel lifted from the ground which should make your gun shoot flat. This stance is advocated by Percy Stanbury in his book Clay Pigeon Marksmanship written in 1964. These old boys new what they were doing.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.