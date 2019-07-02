Source: Downhill Targets
I shoot a lot of these low targets and have had problems now solved by adopting a side on stance leaning forward (not too much) with the rear heel lifted from the ground which should make your gun shoot flat. This stance is advocated by Percy Stanbury in his book Clay Pigeon Marksmanship written in 1964. These old boys new what they were doing.
LikeLike
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 239 other followers
Follow
I shoot a lot of these low targets and have had problems now solved by adopting a side on stance leaning forward (not too much) with the rear heel lifted from the ground which should make your gun shoot flat. This stance is advocated by Percy Stanbury in his book Clay Pigeon Marksmanship written in 1964. These old boys new what they were doing.
LikeLike