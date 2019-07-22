Touchy Trigger

Dear Bruce:

Over the last couple of weeks, I have been noticing that on my Citori Ultra that the first barrel goes off a little quicker than I expected. This is a bit disconcerting! The ultra probably has 20K rounds through it now. Is this a sign for new pins, sears, etc.?

I am not a trigger “slapper” and do tend to ride it occasionally, but no more than before. What do you think? It doesn’t happen all the time–maybe once every couple of skeet rounds.

Bill

Amherst, MA

Dear Bill,

The triggers on the Citoris have always been considered perfectly adequate, though not in the same league as the Perazzi or Krieghoff. Then again, they don’t break as often as those in the Perazzi and Krieghoff do either.

Though it is a little hard to judge exactly what is wrong with your gun without seeing, I would venture a guess that the sears on your trigger just need a little careful stoning and then rehardening. Citoris are mass produced and sometimes sear alignment is not perfect. Also, sears and other trigger parts wear naturally from normal use. Some triggers hold up longer than others, but everything wears with time. Twenty minutes of stoning and then a bit of rehardening by an experienced gunsmith should have your triggers back to better than new. Consider it normal maintenance. This is also a good time to change springs, especially then one which returns the opening lever. That has been a weak point in Citoris.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid

