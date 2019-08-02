Pitch And Point Of Impact

Dear Technoid,

Does pitch have an effect on point of impact(either high, low or just recoil? Thanks for your help.

F.B.

Well, sort of, maybe, sometimes. Here’s the deal. If the gun is properly mounted to the shoulder, then pitch has no effect on point of impact (POI) because the shot is out of the barrel long before the muscles of the shoulder compress and can redirect the muzzle due to pitch.

However, if you are shooting a low gun, excess pitch might make you mount the gun slightly muzzle low. This will obviously cause a low POI because the gun will be aiming low. If your gun mount is good, it won’t, but if it is a bit sloppy then it might.

