Technoid,

I shoot old fixed choke skeet guns, too thin for screw chokes. what wad fill give a tight pattern for long sporting clays shots with 1-1/8 oz loads

Boyd

Dear Boyd,

It probably has more to do with the powder and shot than the wad. Don Zutz always had good luck making tighter patterns with 2-3/4 dram loads of Alliant Greendot. I agree with him. Use all the shot the law allows(1-1/8 oz) and make sure to experiment with #7-1/2 and #8. You may find that the larger shot patterns a bit tighter than the smaller stuff, even though there is less of it. Keep the velocity down. High velocity spreads shot due to increased deformation. Also make sure to use “Magnum” extra hard shot. Hard shot will give significantly higher pattern percentages than soft shot.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid

