Closing A Gun

Dear Readers,

Thanks to a sharp-eyed reader, here is the Belgian Browning version on how to properly close a gun. There are all sorts of opinions on this, but I have always done it Brownings way. I guess that I must have actually read one of those manuals back in the ’70s.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid

(Often in error, never in doubt.)

Dear Technoid,

Recently read your advice on closing an O/U. This advice compares with the instructions contained within my original owner’s manual, dated 4/61, for my (Belgian Browning) Superposed.

…”upon closing the gun, let the top lever snap into position-do not retard its action with your thumb.” The instructions continue to explain that the lever will not usually return to the center position, especially in a new gun.

Thanks for this page. Always is interesting and informative.

Regards,

Dave

