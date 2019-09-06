Dear Technoid,

Could you please specify the diameter of a pellet in millimeters, of shot size No. 9, 8, 7 and 7 1/2 referred to by you from time to time (in the ‘Technoid Archives’), so that it would enable me to determine the equivalent shot sizes of cartridges made in UK, Italy etc.

Thank you,

Regards,

Charles.

Dear Charles,

Give a man a fish and he eats for one day. Teach a man to fish and he eats for life. US shot sizes use the Rule of 17. You subtract the shot size number from 17 to arrive at the shot diameter in 1/100 of an inch. Example: 17 – #9 size shot = .08″ diameter for #9 shot. 17 – #8 size shot = .09″ and so on. You can easily convert inches to millimeters.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid

