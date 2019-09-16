More On Leads

Dear Technoid,

Can you refer me to a good detailed description/analysis of the so called ‘swing-through’ technique. I have recently adopted this method after years of using ‘sustained lead’ with which I developed a tendency to stop the gun. However, with ‘swing-through’ have found it necessary to mount up to 10 feet behind 70 mph crossers at 40 yds in order to generate enough overthrow to break the target. (The trigger is pulled as the muzzles appear to pass the nose of the target.). Why is this? Furthermore, if I track the target (i.e. move the muzzles after the target at the same pace as the target) and then pull through a miss is almost certain. Why?

By the way congratulations on your web site. I rely on your incisive analysis.

Regards,

Adrian

Dear Adrian,

The famous English gun maker and coach, Churchill (he of the famous 25″ barrels), was the first really vocal proponent of the swing though shooting system. He claimed that with swing through, you never needed any lead at all. You just shot right at the target and if your swing was the right speed, the delay between when you think that you pull the trigger and when you actually do will build in the proper lead. Of course, swinging “at the right speed” is the catch.

Most hunters use the swing through system, especially on Eastern ruffed grouse where the bird almost always gets the jump on you and you are doing all that you can to catch up from behind. Sustain lead and pull away may work well on incoming or passing ducks.

You might try picking up a copy of George Digweed’s “It’s got to be perfect” sporting clays book. He is the best shot in the world right now and he swings through his targets. He claims that it is easier to “take the line” of the target that way. With his results, I certainly am not going to argue with him.

I use swing through most of the time, but prefer to sustain rabbits and really hot, short window crossers.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid

Advertisements