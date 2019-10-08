Barrel In The Periphery

Posted on October 8, 2019 by

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Reblog, Shotgun related, Stuff. Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to Barrel In The Periphery

  1. Alfred Garren says:
    October 8, 2019 at 9:34 am

    Nice to hear an instructor acknowledge that SOME barrel awareness is not a sin. 🙂 Seems many teach 100% focus on the target while also stating that sustained lead is a good technique for some targets, never could figure out how to do that, just sayin’.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.