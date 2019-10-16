Dear Esteemed and Honorable Technoid:

I recently purchased my first ever O/U, a Browning Ultra Sporter. I have been shooting this gun for about 6 weeks and every once in a while the second barrel would not fire on doubles. Finally someone told me that I have to “let up” on the trigger between shots. Is this normal or a correctable problem?

By the way, I have been devouring the archives and have learned many new and wonderful things. Great site…first thing I check every morning.

Bob

Dear Bob,

“Esteemed and honorable”! Well, all right. I must be moving up in the world. Usually it is just “Hey, you!”

“Trapping” the trigger is a not-uncommon shooting malady and, if left uncorrected, can become somewhat akin to flinching. Your gun has an adjustable trigger and you might find that moving the trigger further to the rear will solve things. Also, getting used to your gun a bit will help as will taking a higher hold on the pistol grip with your right hand. Try moving the trigger rearward first.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid

Advertisements