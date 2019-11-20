High Shooting Choke Tube

Bruce,

I need a choke that will put a shot pattern 1 & 1/2 patterns high at approx. 26 yrds. out. The purpose is for the first shot of trap doubles. You can see where the thought process is going. I’m going to use a 7/8 oz. shot load. Which means choke constriction of something in the .30 range would be desirable.

Do you know of anyone who can or will make such a choke? The choke will be used in a Browning with invector plus chokes.

P.D.

Dear P.D.,

Nothing easier. Call Briley Manufacturing at 800-331-5718 and talk to them about eccentric chokes. They make them all the time.

Bruce Buck
Shotgun Report’s Technoid

