No Browning Turkey Chokes

Dear Bruce

Just bought a Browning BPS 12 Gauge field edition. Uses Invector-plus choke tubes. Been trying to find an Xtra-full turkey special choke…… Everyone (even Cabela’s) is out of stock…… Is Browning selling that many of these guns……..

(Bought this gun to replace a used Remington 1100 that I bought at a gun show..and kept finding something else “wrong” every time I took it out…..got to watch those gun show dealers!!)

John S

Dear John,

Try calling Briley or Trulock. Look them up on the Internet. They will either have one or can make you one. AND, the big plus with Briley or Trulock is that you Super X Full turkey choke actually will have some choke in it. Browning brand chokes are notorious for being mis-marked and having too open a constriction.

Buying a gun at a gun show is like buying a used car without taking it for a test drive.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report's Technoid

(Often in error, never in doubt.)