No Browning Turkey Chokes

Posted on December 5, 2019 by

Dear Bruce

Just bought a Browning BPS 12 Gauge field edition. Uses Invector-plus choke tubes. Been trying to find an Xtra-full turkey special choke…… Everyone (even Cabela’s) is out of stock…… Is Browning selling that many of these guns……..

(Bought this gun to replace a used Remington 1100 that I bought at a gun show..and kept finding something else “wrong” every time I took it out…..got to watch those gun show dealers!!)

John S

Dear John,

Try calling Briley or Trulock. Look them up on the Internet. They will either have one or can make you one. AND, the big plus with Briley or Trulock is that you Super X Full turkey choke actually will have some choke in it. Browning brand chokes are notorious for being mis-marked and having too open a constriction.

Buying a gun at a gun show is like buying a used car without taking it for a test drive.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck
Shotgun Report’s Technoid
(Often in error, never in doubt.)

This entry was posted in Shotgun related. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.