-
Recent Posts
- Ask the Instructor: Giving Advice January 8, 2020
- Hartmann’s Hints: Damaged Shotguns January 7, 2020
- 12 Vs 20 Details January 6, 2020
- Ask the Instructor: Missing Behind January 3, 2020
- Cole Pro January 2, 2020
- Hartmann’s Hints: Off-Season Practice December 31, 2019
- Pheasant/Quail Dilemma December 30, 2019
- Ask the Instructor: Leaning In December 27, 2019
- TSK Stocks December 26, 2019
- Beretta DT 11 Black Pro December 24, 2019
Recent Comments
- Chris Landis on Factory Screw-Ins
- J on Factory Screw-Ins
- Robert Shemeld on One Gun, Two Barrels
- Thomas H Milstead on 390 Barrel Weights
- Tom Fiumarello on The Tipping Curse
- Gerald Elwood on No Browning Turkey Chokes
- Bill on Chrome Chokes
- Tom Fiumarello on High Quality Chokes
- Tom Fiumarello on Factory Screw-Ins
- Franklin Pierce on Choke Tube Fouling
Categories
Archives
Meta
-
Ask the Instructor: Giving Advice
Posted on January 8, 2020 by Franklin Pierce
This entry was posted in Reblog, Shotgun related, Stuff. Bookmark the permalink.