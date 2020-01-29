3″ Browning B-80

Dear Technoid,

I have a Browning B-80 with a 26″ barrell that shoots only 2 3/4″ shells. is there a 3″ barrell available for the b-80? if so, is the barrell all i need to shoot 3″ shells?

Dear Brent,

Yes and yes. Beretta 301, 302 and 302 barrels will also fit your B-80. As both the B-80 and the Beretta 301-302 and 303 are out of production, you are probably going to have to buy used, unless you can find someone with really old inventory.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck
Shotgun Report’s Technoid
(Often in error, never in doubt.)

