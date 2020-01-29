3″ Browning B-80

Dear Technoid,

I have a Browning B-80 with a 26″ barrell that shoots only 2 3/4″ shells. is there a 3″ barrell available for the b-80? if so, is the barrell all i need to shoot 3″ shells?

Yes and yes. Beretta 301, 302 and 302 barrels will also fit your B-80. As both the B-80 and the Beretta 301-302 and 303 are out of production, you are probably going to have to buy used, unless you can find someone with really old inventory.

