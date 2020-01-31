Shimming A Remington Auto

Dear Bruce,

What is the best way to put some cast off on a Remington 11-87 SC NP? Can the stock be shimmed?

Also, is Breakfree CLP ok for the wood? I’ve just been using a wax cloth for the wood.

Thanks for your great site,

Trey

Dear Trey,

On my 1100s (basically the same gun as the 11-87), I just cut some shims from old plastic hulls and put them in between the washer at the head of the stock and the receiver. Then I screwed everything down nice and snug and got the bend that I wanted. I did the same thing with my 303 too. The key to success is not to bend the stock too much. If you do, the tube that holds the mainspring will bend and the link will jam inside it when the link goes into the tube under recoil. A bit of bending is fine, but make sure that the bolt cycles without any binding from the link.

I don’t put BreakFree on the wood. A bit of furniture wax should be all you need.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid

(Often in error, never in doubt.)