Source: Ask the Instructor: Traveling
“The locks on the case should be TSA-approved locks that are accessible to TSA personnel with a special key.”
This is the not what I have been advised by TSA personnel in more than one airport where I inquired. They recommend that the lock only be opened by a key from the passenger. In fact, I have had TSA tell me that they did not want to see the TSA locks on gun cases for check in. Go figure!
From TSA website:
“Only the passenger should retain the key or combination to the lock unless TSA personnel request the key to open the firearm container to ensure compliance with TSA regulations. You may use any brand or type of lock to secure your firearm case, including TSA-recognized locks.”
