-
Recent Posts
- Hartmann’s Hint #37: Shooters Distracting Shooters February 25, 2020
- Ask the Instructor: Technical Targets February 24, 2020
- Miss Manners February 21, 2020
- Reduced Porting Velocity February 20, 2020
- Hartmann’s Hint #17: The Turn February 19, 2020
- Ask the Instructor: Head Lifting February 18, 2020
- Beretta 692 Black Review February 14, 2020
- Beretta Custom Wood Room February 13, 2020
- Ask the Instructor: New Gun, Low Scores February 12, 2020
- Backbored Chokes February 11, 2020
Recent Comments
- Bob Shemeld on Miss Manners
- Rory King on Browning B-2000
- Matthew on To Dry Fire Or Not
- Edward M Sybert on Backbored Chokes
- Jeff Akers on Browning Gold 3-1/2″ Problems
- Franklin Pierce on Ask the Instructor: Traveling
- Tom Fiumarello on Ask the Instructor: Traveling
- Bill E. on Ask the Instructor: Traveling
- Gerald A Packard on Gun For Tubing
- S. on Browning Gold 3-1/2″ Problems
Categories
Archives
Meta
-
Hartmann’s Hint #37: Shooters Distracting Shooters
Posted on February 25, 2020 by Franklin Pierce
This entry was posted in Reblog, Shotgun related, Stuff. Bookmark the permalink.