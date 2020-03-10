Winter Trigger Problems

Dear Technoid

Is it possible to find out more information on this question, specifically what load the questioner was using and what was the temperature? This past week, I was doing some informal shooting with a friend of mine when my 682 trigger didn’t reset a couple of times. It was quite cold (in Canada) and we were shooting the new Winchester Low-Noise Low Recoil. I have fired this load before in the summer without problem. (Incidentally, this ammo works as advertised. What they don’t tell you is how dense the patterns are!)

The previous week another 682 shooter found his second barrel didn’t fire a couple of times during a Boxing Day (that’s the day after Christmas for those who don’t know) sporting competition. He was shooting a very light one ounce load. When he switched to a heavier cartridge the problem cleared up.

Is it possible that the colder weather changes the amount of recoil needed to work the Beretta trigger?

Thanks,

Paul

Dear Paul,

It is absolutely possible that cold weather and a very light shell can combine to cause an inertia trigger not to set. Add in a little grime and dirt in the action from standard usage and it is probable.

I live in Florida now, and never have to deal with winter gun problems. Northern shooters have to deal with gun problems that Southerners never even dream of. Everyone knows that light loads can be marginal in autos on cold days, but they never think that there can be the same problem with inertial trigger O/Us. Now you know.

You can alter the weight of the inertia block, but I advise against it as that might incur doubling under summer conditions. The easiest solution is to clean the action carefully and VERY lightly lube with an appropriately light oil. If that doesn’t solve it, shoot hotter shells when it is cold. I normally switch from 2-3/4 dram to 3 dram loads when winter comes.

Those Winchester Low Noise/Low Recoil shells were developed in England where noise at clay ranges can be a real problem. They are easily the lightest kicking shell that I have ever used, but a price has to be paid for everything. You may want to go up a bit in power (and recoil) during winter.

All this is not to say that your triggers might not need some retuning. Triggers do wear over time and often require a bit of adjustment. However, due to the light nature of the shell and the cold temperature, I suspect the triggers are OK and the shell isn’t.

I recommend the following Technoidal cure: During the month of February I suggest that you take your gun to Florida and conduct operational tests. Take the gun with you onto a sunny beach so that it can properly warm up. You may choose to rest on a beach blanket along side it while it is absorbing the beneficial rays. This will conserve your strength for the testing procedures to follow. You will find that a cool beer or two will make this waiting period less tedious. If you test it after this preparation, I am sure that it will function properly. If not, repeat the procedure as often as necessary.

Best regards,

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid

(Often in error, never in doubt.)