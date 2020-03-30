-
Recent Posts
- Choke Chooser™ March 30, 2020
- Have You Tried Super Sporting? March 30, 2020
- Hartmann’s Hints: Shooting in Turn March 27, 2020
- Ask the Instructor: Finger Pain March 26, 2020
- Mastering The Fundamentals of Skeet March 25, 2020
- Solving Mystery Misses March 24, 2020
- Casting A Trap Stock March 23, 2020
- Proper Gun Closing Technique March 20, 2020
- Ask the Instructor: Scorecard Gems March 19, 2020
- Reclaimed Shot March 18, 2020
Recent Comments
- Hoyden on Ask the Instructor: Finger Pain
- Gerald A Packard on Reclaimed Shot
- Mike on Good Remington 3200
- b ramsey on Browning B-2000
- Peter Rose on Brileys In Tasmania
- Gerald A Packard on Good Remington 3200
- Bill E. on Forcing Cone Finish
- rtquann@outlook.com on Ask the Instructor: Technical Targets
- William C Beinert on Brileys In Tasmania
- Bob Shemeld on Miss Manners
Categories
Archives
Meta
-
There are two fairly serious errors in your post. First, there is absolutely no evidence that over bored barrels pattern more tightly with less construction than standard bore barrels. The bore diameter of chokes for over bored barrels may be larger, but so also is the bore. Everything I have seen says constriction is the same. Secondly why do you refer to the more than 40 year old book by Oberfell and Johnson, and ignore Dr. A.C. Jones’ book? Probably because this answer was written before it was published in 2005.
LikeLike
Damn….now if I can just get those quail to slow down a little I can improve my hit to miss ratio.
Dk
LikeLike