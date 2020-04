Technoid:

Was jug choking ever available for sub gauge barrels? If not, if popular in 12 gauge why not? (excepting the cutts which I have seen in all gauges).

Tomaso

Tomaso,

Search ShotgunReport for “Tula”. That’s the Russian name for their jug choke. Quite a few gun companies (Baikal, Krieghoff, Perazzi and some others) have used jug chokes in 12 gauge. I just don’t know if any used them in subgauge. As you mention, the Cutts was in all gauges.

Bruce Buck

Shotgun Report’s Technoid